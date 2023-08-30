Nolan Gorman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 118th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Gorman has had a hit in 62 of 108 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.6%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.287
|AVG
|.188
|.371
|OBP
|.278
|.567
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|24
|67/23
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Padres are sending Hill (7-13) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 5.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 51st, 1.489 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
