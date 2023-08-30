San Diego Padres (62-71) will play the St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, August 30 at 2:15 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Ha-Seong Kim will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Padres have -110 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA) vs Rich Hill - SD (7-13, 5.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 29 (44.6%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of 32-42 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (43.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Padres have come away with 10 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have been victorious 10 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+110) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.