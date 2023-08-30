The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios will take on the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 179 total home runs.

St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (596 total).

The Cardinals rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.453).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 29th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Mikolas is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the season.

Mikolas enters the game with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter 9/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Zack Thompson - 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Strider

