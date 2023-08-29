At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 32-ranked Sebastian Baez will hit the court against No. 23 Borna Coric, highlighting a 32-match schedule in the round of 128 of the US Open. For the live stream, head to ESPN.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 128

Date: August 29

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 29

Match Round Match Time James Duckworth vs. Felipe Alves Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Ugo Humbert vs. Matteo Berrettini Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Aleksandar Vukic Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Round of 128 12:00 PM ET Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Alex Michelsen Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Alex Molcan vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Andy Murray vs. Corentin Moutet Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Alexander Shevchenko vs. Cameron Norrie Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner Round of 128 1:30 PM ET Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Nicolas Moreno de Alboran vs. Lorenzo Sonego Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Timofey Skatov vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Round of 128 6:00 PM ET Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner Round of 128 7:00 PM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Round of 128 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Baez vs. Coric

Baez is 26-18 on the year, with three tournament victories.

Coric has registered an 18-17 record on the year in 17 tournaments, failing to clinch any tournament victories.

Baez has played 44 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.7 games per match.

Through 10 matches this year on hard courts, Baez has played 23.1 games per match and won 50.6% of them.

Thus far this year, Baez has won 29.6% of his return games and 74.8% of his service games.

Coric has averaged 24.7 games per match in his 35 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.2% of games.

Through 18 matches on hard courts this year, Coric averages 22 games per match and 9.9 games per set with a 49.2% game winning percentage.

Coric has a 78.7% service game winning percentage and a 20% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (339 service games won out of 431, and 87 return games won out of 435).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Ben Shelton Pedro Cachin 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Sebastian Ofner Nuno Borges 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Juan Manuel Cerundolo Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128 Dominic Thiem Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Zhizhen Zhang Jeffrey John Wolf 7-5, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Adrian Mannarino Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 128 Fabian Marozsan Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2 Round of 128 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Roberto Carballes Baena Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128 Casper Ruud Emilio Nava 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 128 Frances Tiafoe Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 Round of 128 Jakub Mensik Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 128 Rinky Hijikata Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 128 Laslo Djere Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Korda 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Juan Pablo Varillas Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 128 Francisco Cerundolo Zachary Svajda 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Jiri Vesely Enzo Couacaud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Titouan Droguet Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 0-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128 Taylor Fritz Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128 Bernabe Zapata Miralles Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Aslan Karatsev Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128 Tommy Paul Stefano Travaglia 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 Round of 128 Christopher Eubanks Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Mackenzie McDonald Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 128 Roman Safiullin Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 Round of 128 Benjamin Bonzi Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Dominic Stephan Stricker Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Hugo Gaston Sho Shimabukuro 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 Round of 128 Stefanos Tsitsipas Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Borna Gojo Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Novak Djokovic Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128

