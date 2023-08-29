The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.163 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 60 of 106 games this season (56.6%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Edman has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (38.7%), including 11 multi-run games (10.4%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .251 AVG .224 .296 OBP .297 .377 SLG .437 13 XBH 23 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 33/9 K/BB 33/17 10 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings