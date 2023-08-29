Taylor Motter vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Taylor Motter (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .178.
- Motter has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 27 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 27 games so far this season.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.205
|AVG
|.147
|.244
|OBP
|.216
|.256
|SLG
|.176
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
