On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.4% of those games.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (14.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (56 of 128), with two or more runs 16 times (12.5%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .286 AVG .271 .393 OBP .339 .486 SLG .439 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 36 RBI 33 73/42 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings