Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, August 29 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 135 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 26th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (87 of 125), with more than one hit 37 times (29.6%).
  • In 19.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, Arenado has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 51 of 125 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 61
.298 AVG .258
.347 OBP .305
.506 SLG .488
26 XBH 26
12 HR 14
41 RBI 46
46/19 K/BB 44/16
1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.