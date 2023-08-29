The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim ready for the second of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Padres (-150). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 6-8 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 129 games with a total this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-38 28-38 25-21 31-54 42-55 14-20

