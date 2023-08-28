Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Padres on August 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Nolan Arenado and others are available in the San Diego Padres-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Monday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .281/.329/.501 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI (137 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.364/.455 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Snell Stats
- The Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell (10-9) for his 27th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.
- He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks first, 1.268 WHIP ranks 37th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 5
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 30
|5.0
|4
|1
|0
|9
|4
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 109 walks and 78 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .260/.400/.485 slash line so far this year.
- Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.
- He's slashing .274/.368/.441 so far this season.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
