The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.454) and OPS (.819) this season.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 83 of 126 games this season (65.9%), including 43 multi-hit games (34.1%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .281 AVG .271 .388 OBP .341 .471 SLG .438 24 XBH 22 11 HR 10 35 RBI 33 72/41 K/BB 53/26 6 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings