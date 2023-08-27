Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rom will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up six earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies L 12-1 Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson - 9/2/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Rom Bailey Falter

