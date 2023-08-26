The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 63 of 106 games this year (59.4%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.5%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (31.1%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (9.4%).

In 33.0% of his games this year (35 of 106), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .258 AVG .257 .345 OBP .362 .407 SLG .455 17 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 51/24 5 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings