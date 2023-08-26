UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 0 of the college football campaign is ready to kick off, with one game involving teams from the UAC on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
UAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Alabama Lions vs. Mercer Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.