Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .238.

O'Neill has had a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (21.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (5.4%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (33.9%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .263 AVG .213 .358 OBP .288 .484 SLG .340 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 29/10 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings