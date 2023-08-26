The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Gorman has had a hit in 61 of 104 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.3%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 104), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .292 AVG .193 .376 OBP .281 .585 SLG .396 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 65/22 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings