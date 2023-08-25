Tyler O'Neill and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .238.

In 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 21.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 55 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .263 AVG .211 .358 OBP .290 .484 SLG .333 11 XBH 7 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings