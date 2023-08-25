Tommy Edman vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .241 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 55.9% of his 102 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven in a run in 23 games this year (22.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 102 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.256
|AVG
|.222
|.301
|OBP
|.301
|.385
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|32/17
|10
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (1-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
