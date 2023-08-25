Sportsbooks have set player props for Bryson Stott, Nolan Arenado and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .285/.333/.508 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 135 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 67 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .278/.367/.453 so far this season.

Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Stott has 138 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .297/.344/.441 so far this year.

Stott hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 2-for-6 1 1 3 5 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 98 walks and 81 RBI.

He has a slash line of .184/.332/.440 on the season.

Schwarber takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, eight walks and four RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 1-for-3 2 0 1 1

