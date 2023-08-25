On Friday, August 25 at 7:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) host the St. Louis Cardinals (56-72) at Citizens Bank Park. Cristopher Sanchez will get the ball for the Phillies, while Miles Mikolas will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (1-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-9, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 83 times and won 48, or 57.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 29-19 (60.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

