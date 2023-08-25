Cristopher Sanchez gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 586 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-9) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Mikolas has started 27 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish

