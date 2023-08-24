Al-Riyadh versus Al-Ittihad Club in a Saudi League Soccer match is a game to catch on a Thursday soccer slate that features plenty of compelling matchups.

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Riyadh vs Al-Ittihad Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Raed FC vs Al-Hilal

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs Sacred Heart

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs UC San Diego

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: América-MG vs Fortaleza

  • League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: Liga de Quito vs São Paulo

  • League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs Creighton

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Fordham vs Sacred Heart

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Utah

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Santa Clara

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Caribbean Cup: Defence Force FC vs Cavalier FC

  • League: Concacaf Caribbean Cup
  • Game Time: 7:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Oregon State vs Florida International

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Libertadores: Fluminense vs Olimpia

  • League: Copa Libertadores
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Caribbean Cup: Cibao FC vs Pantoja

  • League: Concacaf Caribbean Cup
  • Game Time: 8:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: New Mexico vs Cal State Fullerton

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: Real España vs Diriangén

  • League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs San Francisco

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fresno State vs UC Santa Barbara

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Washington vs South Florida

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

