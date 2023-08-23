Paul Goldschmidt vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- In 65.9% of his 123 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 39 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season (53 of 123), with two or more runs 15 times (12.2%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.281
|AVG
|.270
|.388
|OBP
|.337
|.471
|SLG
|.432
|24
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|72/41
|K/BB
|50/25
|6
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
