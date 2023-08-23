Paul Goldschmidt -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • In 65.9% of his 123 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 39 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season (53 of 123), with two or more runs 15 times (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 59
.281 AVG .270
.388 OBP .337
.471 SLG .432
24 XBH 21
11 HR 9
35 RBI 30
72/41 K/BB 50/25
6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ortiz will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.