Tyler O'Neill and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%), including eight multi-hit games (15.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 53), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.6% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 24
.263 AVG .221
.358 OBP .295
.484 SLG .349
11 XBH 7
5 HR 2
7 RBI 9
27/14 K/BB 27/9
1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Pirates give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (6-13) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
