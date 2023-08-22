The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.

Edman has had a hit in 56 of 100 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this season (23 of 100), with more than one RBI seven times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 44 .256 AVG .232 .301 OBP .314 .385 SLG .457 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 27/17 10 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings