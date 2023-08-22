Nolan Arenado vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- hitting .275 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Arenado has recorded a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (20.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.8% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 50 of 120 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.303
|AVG
|.261
|.352
|OBP
|.305
|.515
|SLG
|.500
|26
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|44
|46/19
|K/BB
|43/14
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
