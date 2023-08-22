On Tuesday, August 22, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) host Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+115). A 10-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-13, 4.55 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-8, 8.42 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 8-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

