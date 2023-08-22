Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Johan Oviedo, who is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 173 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 577 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-8) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Wainwright has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Matthew Liberatore Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Matthew Liberatore Rich Hill

