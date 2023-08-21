Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Edman has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 43
.256 AVG .238
.301 OBP .321
.385 SLG .469
13 XBH 20
5 HR 6
24 RBI 14
32/9 K/BB 26/17
10 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
