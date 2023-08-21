Madison Brengle will start the US Open in New York, New York versus Linda Noskova in the round of 128. She was knocked off by Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 64 of the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament). Brengle is +50000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Brengle at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Brengle's Next Match

Brengle will open up at the US Open by matching up with Noskova in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Madison Brengle Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Brengle Stats

In her last match, Brengle came up short 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 against Alexandrova in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon.

In 19 tournaments over the past year, Brengle has yet to win a title, and her record is 10-19.

Brengle is 6-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 29 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Brengle has averaged 21.9 games.

In her 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Brengle has played 21.5 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Brengle has won 51.8% of her games on serve, and 36.5% on return.

On hard courts, Brengle, over the past year, has been victorious in 51.7% of her service games and 36.7% of her return games.

