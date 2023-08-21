Monday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Drew Rom and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (0-7, 4.86 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 28 (44.4%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 24-27, a 47.1% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).

