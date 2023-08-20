The New York Mets (58-66), who are going for the series sweep, will square off with the St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) on Sunday, August 20 at Busch Stadium, with Carlos Carrasco pitching for the Mets and Dakota Hudson toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +125 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (4-0, 4.03 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.40 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 16-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (45.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (28.3%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have been a moneyline underdog of -150 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mets had a record of 2-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

