Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:15 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 171 total home runs.

St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.438).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Dakota Hudson (4-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Hudson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Cristopher Sanchez

