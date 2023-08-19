Player prop bet options for Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the New York Mets visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 130 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.331/.505 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 129 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 65 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.364/.450 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 12 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .221/.322/.523 slash line so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 74 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a .246/.331/.459 slash line on the season.

Lindor brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1

