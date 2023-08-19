Kodai Senga will start for the New York Mets on Saturday against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 170 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 567 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.