Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) and the New York Mets (57-66) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 19.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (9-6, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.27 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 46.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 19-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (567 total, 4.6 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule