The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has three doubles and five walks while batting .190.

This season, Motter has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 21 games this year.

Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 .216 AVG .154 .256 OBP .241 .270 SLG .192 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 14/2 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings