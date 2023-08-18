After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (129) this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 16th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 82 of 116 games this season (70.7%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (31.0%).

He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this season (48 of 116), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 48 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .303 AVG .265 .352 OBP .309 .506 SLG .507 24 XBH 25 11 HR 14 40 RBI 44 45/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

