Friday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Giants and the Braves, who will be sending Alex Cobb and Spencer Strider to the hill, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 18.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-4) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (7-7) when the teams meet Friday.

KC: Ragans CHC: Taillon 21 (47 IP) Games/IP 21 (104 IP) 4.21 ERA 5.71 9.8 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

DET: Skubal CLE: Williams 7 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (54.2 IP) 4.18 ERA 2.80 10.0 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-8) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Brett Kennedy (1-0) when the teams play Friday.

TOR: Berrios CIN: Kennedy 24 (140.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (7 IP) 3.53 ERA 5.14 8.5 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10.5 runs

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-7) to the mound as they take on the Yankees on Friday.

BOS: Bello NYY: TBD 20 (113.1 IP) Games/IP - 3.81 ERA - 7.6 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (7-7) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Joan Adon (1-0) when the teams play on Friday.

PHI: Lorenzen WSH: Adon 20 (122.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (14 IP) 3.23 ERA 5.14 6.8 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals

PHI Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Cobb (6-4) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Strider (13-4) when the teams play Friday.

SF: Cobb ATL: Strider 22 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (139.1 IP) 3.62 ERA 3.81 8.1 K/9 14.0

Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 SF Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (4-4) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will look to Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

DET: Manning CLE: Curry 11 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (69 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.39 6.1 K/9 6.0

Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (9-6) when the clubs play on Friday.

MIL: Woodruff TEX: Heaney 4 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (114.1 IP) 1.99 ERA 4.17 10.3 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-0) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (8-6) when the clubs play Friday.

PIT: Jackson MIN: Lopez 10 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (147.2 IP) 5.47 ERA 3.66 9.6 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 PIT Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (9-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.

SEA: Miller HOU: France 17 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (102 IP) 4.04 ERA 2.74 8.6 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -145

-145 SEA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (0-0) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Zack Thompson (2-4) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

NYM: Lucchesi STL: Thompson 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 17 (25 IP) - ERA 3.96 - K/9 12.2

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYM Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-10) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Peter Lambert (2-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

CHW: Kopech COL: Lambert 22 (112 IP) Games/IP 20 (59.1 IP) 4.58 ERA 5.46 9.3 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHW Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 12 runs

Rays at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Erasmo Ramirez (2-3) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Tyler Anderson (5-4) when the clubs face off on Friday.

TB: Ramírez LAA: Anderson 28 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (109 IP) 5.72 ERA 5.28 4.8 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 TB Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (11-7) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (3-8) when the clubs play Friday.

BAL: Gibson OAK: Medina 25 (145.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (83 IP) 4.89 ERA 5.31 7.5 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics

BAL Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Seth Lugo (4-6) when the teams meet Friday.

ARI: Pfaadt SD: Lugo 11 (54.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (97.1 IP) 6.91 ERA 4.16 8.2 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 ARI Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-10) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (8-4) when the teams play on Friday.

MIA: Alcantara LAD: Gonsolin 24 (158.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (99.2 IP) 4.15 ERA 4.24 7.7 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

