Tommy Edman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tommy Edman (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .249.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 53 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (23.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this season (39 of 95), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.258
|AVG
|.238
|.304
|OBP
|.321
|.399
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|14
|30/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
