Nolan Gorman is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 12, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 28th in slugging.

Gorman has recorded a hit in 61 of 103 games this season (59.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (18.4%).

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had an RBI in 35 games this season (34.0%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (40 of 103), with two or more runs 10 times (9.7%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .292 AVG .194 .376 OBP .282 .585 SLG .398 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 64/22 4 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings