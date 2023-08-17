Nolan Arenado vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .511.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has recorded a hit in 82 of 115 games this year (71.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has homered in 23 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this year (48 of 115), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (48 of 115), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.308
|AVG
|.265
|.357
|OBP
|.309
|.515
|SLG
|.507
|24
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|44
|44/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Quintana (0-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
