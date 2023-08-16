Tommy Edman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .251 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with four homers.
- In 56.4% of his 94 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 10.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (23.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.261
|AVG
|.238
|.307
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|14
|30/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (2-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
