Paul Goldschmidt vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt is hitting .279 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 116 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 38 games this year (32.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this season (51 of 116), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.272
|.398
|OBP
|.338
|.480
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|63/40
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
