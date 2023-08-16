Lars Nootbaar vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 52nd in slugging.
- Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1%.
- In 51.1% of his games this year (45 of 88), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.259
|AVG
|.304
|.362
|OBP
|.403
|.405
|SLG
|.506
|11
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|21
|32/27
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
