On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 52nd in slugging.

Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1%.

In 51.1% of his games this year (45 of 88), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .259 AVG .304 .362 OBP .403 .405 SLG .506 11 XBH 21 6 HR 6 18 RBI 21 32/27 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

