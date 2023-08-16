Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and projected starter Paul Blackburn on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 169 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB, slugging .436.

The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.259).

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total).

The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.429).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Liberatore is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Liberatore will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 11 outings this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Carlos Carrasco 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson David Peterson 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.