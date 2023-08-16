Andrew Knizner vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has seven doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .261.
- Knizner has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Knizner has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Taylor Motter
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
- Click Here for Lars Nootbaar
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.289
|AVG
|.234
|.316
|OBP
|.272
|.500
|SLG
|.468
|8
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|11
|18/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.