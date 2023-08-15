Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000 as of December 31, the Tennessee Titans aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
- Titans games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).
- The Titans collected three wins at home last season and four away.
- When favored last season Tennessee picked up only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Titans Impact Players
- On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (90.5 per game) last year.
- Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- In 17 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (149.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.
- DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (42.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Cardinals.
- In 17 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (32.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of August 15 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
