Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Taylor Motter (batting .147 in his past 10 games, with two walks and an RBI), battle starter Spenser Watkins and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Athletics Player Props
|Cardinals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is hitting .167 with two doubles and four walks.
- Motter has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.154
|.207
|OBP
|.241
|.214
|SLG
|.192
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Watkins starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he compiled a 5-6 record, a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP over his 23 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.