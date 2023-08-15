Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the mound, August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 76 of 115 games this year (66.1%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (34.8%).
  • In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (37 of 115), with two or more RBI 19 times (16.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 50 games this year (43.5%), including 14 multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 57
.281 AVG .272
.394 OBP .338
.470 SLG .438
21 XBH 21
10 HR 9
31 RBI 30
61/39 K/BB 50/24
6 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
  • The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Watkins takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
  • In 23 games last season he finished with a 5-6 record and had a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.